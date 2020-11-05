We’re just a few weeks away from Christmas and many businesses are changing the way they will operate this holiday season.
This is includes your child’s visit with Santa. Opry Mills is requiring everyone to wear a mask. For more information, click here.
Bass Pro Shops will have “Contactless Claus.” There will be a clear shield between your children and Santa. Temperature checks and social distancing will also be in place. For more information, click here.
Cool Springs Galleria is offering both in person and virtual visits. Face masks are required for children two and up. You must schedule a time to come by and visit Santa at each business. For more information, click here.
