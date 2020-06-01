Parents are rejoicing now that the Nashville Zoo will soon reopen, but before you go there are some things you need to know to avoid a major meltdown.
June 18th is the official reopening date for the general public. Members can begin coming on the 15th.
The "Unseen New World" exhibit that houses the reptiles, snakes, lizards and more will remain closed.
So will the Avery, the historic house and the jungle gym.
"It's typically tight quarters when you're in there so getting any more than a couple dozen people in there and you start to get way too close, said Jim Bartoo the marketing and public relations director for the Nashville Zoo.
The train won't be running.
The gift shop and restrooms will be open in limited capacity.
"All the high contact areas, we'll be wiping down and sanitizing throughout the day," said Bartoo.
New signs remind people to social distance.
Masks will be required for everyone over the age of four.
Water fountains will be shut off.
"And you are, as always, able to bring your own food and water to the zoo.
As for how long these changes will remain in effect, that remains to be seen.
"As the city moves into phase four and we can start to lift some of these restrictions, we'll do that and we'll do that at the city's direction," said Bartoo.
The ticket building will remain closed so you need to make reservations online before showing up.
You can do that at https://www.nashvillezoo.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.