NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some of the major construction projects at Nashville International Airport are starting to take shape.
One of the large projects that’s been going on since October is the construction of a new roof canopy.
ANOTHER LOOK: These photos give a sense of how much higher the terminal's roof line will be compared to today.— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) December 16, 2020
🏗 The completed canopy will feature a covered pedestrian bridge over Terminal Drive, connecting the terminal to the parking garage, pedestrian plaza & future hotel. pic.twitter.com/a8zZYCKnCP
New pictures from BNA show the progress on the new roof.
Massive steel supporters are now in place and once in place, the new roof will tower over the current one.
BNA is also building a covered pedestrian bridge over Terminal Drive that will connect the terminal to the parking garage and a new hotel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.