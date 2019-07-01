NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A news conference will be held Monday morning to unveil a new project that will revitalize and redesign a portion of Nashville's riverfront.
Mayor David Briley and project developers will be on hand to introduce the new development which will connect a new development on River North to the downtown core. The project will span 13-acres and begin construction in early 2020.
The first phase of the development will feature more than 600 multifamily units, 85,000 square feet of retail, and 50,000 square feet of creative office space.
"The Cumberland River will be engaged and activated in the downtown core like never before," a spokesperson for the joint venture said in a statement.
The project will include a new public riverfront park along the entirety of the site which will connect to the existing Cumberland River Greenway.
The project is a joint venture between MRP Reality and Creek Lane Capital, who owns and manages similar developments across the Mid-Atlantic region.
“River North presents wonderful opportunities to activate Nashville’s riverfront on the east bank of the Cumberland River,” said Mayor Briley, “The plan envisioned by MRP and Creek Lane will bring new jobs and residential and retail spaces, turning a long-neglected area into a walkable neighborhood. I’m very grateful to MRP and Creek Lane for their donation of a riverfront park that will create new connections for Metro’s beloved greenway system.”
Phase II will include over 500 units and an additional 50,000 square feet of retail. A timeline for that project to start has not been given yet.
“This site provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the industrial history of the area by repositioning one of the existing waterfront warehouse buildings, which will become a focal point of the project,” said MRP managing principal Bob Murphy. “As we connect the waterfront to downtown Nashville, we will activate the entire area for new residents to enjoy a lifestyle of walkability and access to retail, restaurants, open space and office.”
