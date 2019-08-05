(WSMV) - We are only 217 days into 2019, and already the number of mass shootings in the country have surpassed the number of days.
The Gun Violence Archive regularly updates with information on mass shootings in which there were at least four victims not including the shooter. As of Monday morning, there have been 255 mass shootings across the country with the highest concentration occurring in the eastern half of the country and in major metropolitan areas.
The most recent mass shooting in Tennessee occurred Sunday in the Memphis area where three people were injured and one person was killed.
In total, there have been nearly 33,200 incidents involving guns in 2019 which have resulted in nearly 8,800 deaths and nearly 17,500 injuries. Just over 2,200 children under the age of 17 have either been injured or killed by gun violence so far this year.
Two of the biggest mass shootings of the year occurred within 24 hours of each other over the weekend, one in El Paso, Texas and the other in Dayton, Ohio. In total, 26 people were injured and 20 killed in the El Paso shooting. In the Dayton shooting, 26 people were injured and 10 people were killed including the shooter.
The Gun Violence Archive is a non-profit organization that provides free access to information about gun-related violence. They collect the information from nearly 6,500 sources across the country, check their accuracy, and then release the information online. They do not include information about suicides.
To learn more about mass shooting incidents that have happened so far this year, click here to view the Gun Violence Archive.
