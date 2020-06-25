NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – We’ve all heard about different tricks for keeping our brains healthy and preventing memory loss. Now researchers are saying your top priorities for brain health should be diet and exercise.
Researchers recommend 20 to 30 minutes of aerobic exercise every day. If you’re looking for a dietary supplement to give your brain a boost, doctors say you might be disappointed.
“Supplements haven’t been proven to improve memory. There is some mixed evidence on Vitamin E perhaps preserving cognition, but the strongest evidence seems to be in people who already have Alzheimer’s disease.”
Doctors say its important to switch between doing crossword puzzles, which challenge verbal skills, to something mathematical and logical like sudoku.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.