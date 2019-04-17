NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New renderings were released for a new Class A office tower planned for Broadway at the site of the former Firestone near Interstate 40.
“New vantages showcased in these renderings reinforce how our 1221 Broadway tower will be a jaw-dropping addition to the Nashville skyline,” said George Tomlin, president and CEO of GBT Realty in a news release. “This tower will redefine Class A luxury and with its exceptional design certainly become a building that is known and revered throughout Nashville and the region.”
Gresham Smith & Partners will lead architect and design duties while Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor.
The new renderings showcase a 10th floor amenity deck and café that will allow tenants to escape outside and admire the Nashville skyline.
Total rentable square footage of the final design will fall between 365,000 and 500,000 square feet. Coinciding with the square footage, the building’s height will be between 23 and 27 stories.
At the ground level, GBT Realty will lease approximately 7,000 square feet of retail, which will further connectivity and street activation throughout the urban district.
