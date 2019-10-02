NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A new app called Freebird has chosen Nashville as their pick to launch a new companion app for ride-sharing customers.
Firefly will offer Uber and Lyft riders the opportunity to save money on their rides through cash-back deals and rewards points. It's free to register and participate through the app.
The company says they've rolled out the app nationwide, but selected Nashville as its' focused launch city thanks to all of the large draw community events, such as Wine on the River, Pilgrimage Fest, and more, as well as all other regular attractions of Music City.
When users book a Lyft or Uber ride to a restaurant or bar participating as a "cash back destination" through the Freebird app, when the customers perform a transaction at the business, they accrue reward points.
Even when users book their ride to a non-cash-back destination they still collect reward points.
For additional information, visit the company's website, FreebirdRides.com.
“With Nashville’s rapid growth, thriving entertainment scene, and lack of available parking, Freebird will provide a significant benefit for residents and businesses by making Uber and Lyft a more affordable and fun option,” said Freebird Chief Growth Officer and CFO Adam Mizel. “For Freebird users, we’re providing cash back or reward points on rides they are already taking. For restaurants and bars, events and other local businesses, Freebird drives customers and provides a simple-to-use app platform to market their brands to rideshare users before, during, and after they visit their locations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.