There’s a new push to reduce speed limits in residential neighborhoods across Nashville.
Oriole Place is home for a lot of families. It also sees a lot of fast traffic.
“There’s always people cutting through to get to the other part of Green Hills,” Haley Markham said. “A lot of cars will just like drag race this road, they just go as fast as they can.”
Adair Harrison had a close call with one of those cars two years ago.
“I was almost hit while checking the mail when I was eight months pregnant,” Harrison said.
So Harrison decided to do something about it. She created a website, petition and asked for traffic studies. After years of work, a change has been made.
“They lowered the speed limit from 30 to 25, and actually put in another sign,” Harrison said.
Although a step in the right direction, Harrison and her neighbors say they don’t feel safer just yet.
“Here’s the problem if no cops are here, nobody’s going to get a ticket, nobody’s going to slow down,” Mende Pattee said. “Unless there’s going to be more police action I don’t see how it’s going to help.”
Something they think Metro Council should consider when they discuss a proposed bill on Tuesday, asking Public Works to look into reducing speed limits on neighborhood streets to try and curb speeding issues.
“We are always thankful for any help we receive. Metro has been amazing,” Harrison said. “But that’s not going to do anything unless it’s enforced and unfortunately there’s not a patrol officer enforcing the speed.”
