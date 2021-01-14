NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday, the Governor introduced legislation to intervene with learning loss in Tennessee.
"I support it, and we have to do something." Metro Nashville School Board Member Fran Bush said she's behind the governor in his effort to implement after school learning camps, learning loss bridge camps, and summer learning camps in 2021.
"His largest two counties, Shelby County and Davidson County schools, are still not in session," Bush said. "It has become a huge concern, and we have to do something to help mitigate this."
According to the Governor's office, third graders in Tennessee face a 50% drop in reading proficiency and a 65% drop in math proficiency.
"They're not on grade level," Bush said, "and they won’t be for a couple years, I will say."
Bush said while it is a first step, several more should follow. "If we don’t do something now, then we're going to actually be in a situation that will hurt our next generations."
