More than 100 people are moving to our city everyday. That’s why affordable housing companies say it’s more important now than ever before to bring change to Nashville.
Many Davidson county residents have been priced out of their homes due to so many people moving here. Today’s a big step towards improvement, with a new grant given to organizations to help.
The lack of affordable housing is not a new problem in Davidson County. With the growth, it’s gotten worse and affects many people who have lived here their entire lives.
"There’s a giant misconception that’s out there when you talk about affordable housing. These are people who work within our community that just simply can’t afford a conventional home mortgage," Lauren Lanepayne with Habitat for Humanity tells me.
In 2013, Metro launched the Barnes fund that invests in nonprofit housing organizations. Progress has been slow but today Mayor Briley appointed Hannah Davis to tackle the issue head on.
“Now that they have someone who is in place we’re excited to move forward with the next steps and with the next projects," Lanepayne says.
Starting with $9.5 million dollars given to the Barnes Fund this year as well as and addition $25 million towards affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity is using the grant to reveal four homes in Antioch today. All four families have three or more kids and work in the service industry.
“This will offer them that stability they need and that security to have something that is their own," Lanepayne tells me.
While agencies tell me this won’t solve the affordable housing problem overnight, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.
