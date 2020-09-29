NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Every 43 minutes – that's how often a child is injured from a TV or furniture tipping over on top of them.

Some of these scary moments have been caught on camera. A warning – some viewers may find some of the video disturbing.

"Even When You're Watching,” a horrible – even deadly – accident can happen within seconds.

The new PSA just launched by the Consumer Product Safety Commission stresses that even when you're monitoring your child, or in the same room, they can be hurt if furniture is not anchored down.

COVID-19 restrictions mean more parents and children are at home, and the CPSC says that's increased the risk of tip-over incidents.

“There may be a greater degree of supervision, but these injuries can happen in the blink of an eye, even with adequate supervision,” said Professor of Pediatrics and Emergency Medicine at Vanderbilt University Dr. Don Arnold.

Dr. Arnold has personally seen these types of accidents.

"We have seen head injuries, and there have even been deaths from this in children,” he said. “It's a very dangerous situation.”

From 2000 through 2018, 459 children died when furniture or TVs fell on them.

Thankfully, the children featured in this PSA all survived.

Dr. Arnold and the CPSC hope this PSA is a wake-up call for parents out there.

For information on the best ways to secure your taller, heavier pieces of furniture click on our News Links tab below: