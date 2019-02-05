NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new bill has been proposed in the Tennessee state legislature to restore voting rights to convicted felons.
Republican Senator Steven Dickerson and Representative Michael Curcio of Dickson introduced the new bill. They say it will help reduce recidivism and remove government barriers to success.
According to them, 8 percent of the state's population can't vote due to previous convictions. That's about 320,000 Tennesseans.
If the proposed bill is passed, the state would join 38 others who already restored voting rights to felons.
