NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Earlier this week the state coordinator of elections announced a new option for Tennessee counties to offer in-person voting for COVID-19 positive voters.
Now Davidson County is laying out exactly how it'll work.
The Davidson County Election Commission is asking people to call the COVID hotline and schedule a time to vote from their car outside the election commission office.
In order to do this you will need to show a positive COVID-19 test dated after Oct. 27.
In the meantime, if you are healthy and don't want to take a chance that might change by Election Day, you still have 13 polling locations in Davidson County to vote at today.
After Thursday, you will have to vote on Election Day on November 3.
Elections commission officials say at this point, wait times fluctuate.
“I think it’s different at different locations and it changes throughout the day as to when the line might form,” said Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts.
If you do end up needing that specialty COVID voting option, that hotline number is 615-862-7777.
