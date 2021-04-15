NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has announced new premium seating will be available in time for the 2021 football season.
The university says the exclusive seating will put fans close to the field on the north end zone and feature 28 loge boxes and at least 80 individual seats.
With the 2021 college football season fast approaching, new construction is scheduled to begin during the spring and be completed by August kickoff.
Fans seated in the new premium area can expect extra amenities including "in-seat food and beverage service, comfortable chair-back seating and power outlets." More amenities are added for fans in the loge boxes such as free parking and waiting staff.
Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and Candice Lee said, "Renovating the north end zone space and adding a premium element for the upcoming season is one aspect of our larger commitment to improve our fan experience in Vanderbilt Stadium."
Vanderbilt said current season ticket holders can show their interest by filling out an interest form. Availability for the exclusive game seating is pending and the university is asking those interested to learn more online.
