New Preds jerseys unveiled for stadium series

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators revealed some new threads on Thursday night.
In February, the team will wear the new jerseys for the Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Outdoor Game. The Preds and Tampa Bay Lightning game is set for Feb. 26 at Nissan Stadium.
Adidas designed the crest on the jersey to pay tribute to the fans with the Smashville mark. The look was also inspired by Letter Press Music posters which are part of Nashville’s rich history.
For SMASHVILLE. For Music City. For the fans. pic.twitter.com/5ThXNsCJF9— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) December 2, 2021
To get the jerseys, click here or in person at Bridgestone Arena. Ticket tickets to the Stadium Series are now on sale via Ticketmaster and available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
