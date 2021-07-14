NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Distractions while driving are normal to some degree. However, keeping both hands on the wheel and off of our phones is proving to be a problem that isn't going away.
According to a survey of 3,100 drivers, about 30% of Tennesseans admit to using social media behind the wheel. 4% above the national average of 26%.
In Tennessee, 1 in 5 admit to having taken a selfie while driving.
Driver attention being averted from the road to phones has become a norm for some with 18% of drivers not knowing if it is illegal to be on a phone or not while driving.
Participants in the survey asked if people on their phones while driving should face similar penalties as drunk drivers. Nearly half (48%) said yes.
21% of the people surveyed disagreed saying they did not believe that social media use affected their driving capabilities at all.
"It’s deeply concerning if over 1 in 4 of the driving population aren’t aware of these rules of the road," says Joseph Gunther IV from spokesperson from Gunther VW Fort Lauderdale, "as it can have serious consequences. Being distracted by social media means you’re more likely to have an accident; best to keep the updates to when you’re parked up."
