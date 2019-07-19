NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A revealing new poll focuses on the South, and voters in Tennessee.
It looks at a variety of issues, from the President, to what's most important to voters.
NBC News and Survey Monkey teamed up to take the temperature of registered voters in the Volunteer State and the region.
First in the research is President Trump's approval rating in Tennessee.
Fifty-seven percent of voters approve of the way President Trump is handling his job and 43% disapprove.
In the eleven southern states from Texas to Georgia to Florida to Virginia, that approval rating ticks down by two points to a 54 percent approval rating, with 45 percent disapproving.
The President is doing better in the South than in the rest of the U.S., according the poll.
A national poll shows the President's approval rating falling further to 48 percent, and the disapproval rate increasing to 51 percent.
Here's how Tennessee ranks the issues that are most important to voters: 26 percent said jobs and the economy should be the top priority of the Tennessee state government followed by health care (25 percent), education (18%), infrastructure (16 percent), and immigration (9 percent).
Across the 11 southern states, 24 percent of Southerners said immigration is the issue that matters most to them right now, followed by jobs and the economy (22 percent) and health care (21 percent).
In the Tennessee poll, 958 registered voters were surveyed. The margin of error in the state poll was plus or minus 3.9 percent.
In the southern region poll, 4,203 registered voters were surveyed. The margin of error in the regional poll was plus or minus 2.3 percent.
In the national poll, 13,553 registered voters were surveyed. The margin of error was plus or minus 1.2 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.