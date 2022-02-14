NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State officials worry that Tennessee's brand-new license plate design may have a flaw.

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is getting reports that license plate cameras are having issues reading them, particularly at night. One Shelby County official is urging people to stop buying them.

"That's the biggest problem because they're distributing these things at a cost and so many have been distributed and there's going to be a lot more throughout the year. This is something I think the state should get in front of and be transparent."

The Department of Revenue said 400,000 plates had been issued throughout Tennessee. They expect to replace 5.5 million plates by the end of this year. The state did issue a statement that says in part,

"We are aware of this issue, and we are engaging in conversations with our partners at the Tennessee Department of Safety to more fully understand it. They go on to say that "It would be premature to discuss any further actions we may take until we fully vet the concerns raised."

NEW: The Department of Revenue and TRICOR have NOT stopped producing new license plates and any media reports indicating otherwise are incorrect. Drivers should continue to renew their registration and receive their new plate in the month of renewal. @TNDeptofSafety pic.twitter.com/gYXEs02GU8 — TN Dept of Revenue (@TNDeptofRevenue) February 14, 2022

Nashville got the green light to go ahead with a pilot program for license plate readers earlier this month. A reminder that there needs to be a public hearing about the readers before the program can start.

At last check, that has not yet been scheduled. However, LPRs are on the agenda for this afternoon at a traffic and parking commission meeting.