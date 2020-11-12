NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another petition is in the works to push for a referendum to roll back property taxes in Nashville.
The Metro Council approved increasing taxes 34% in June. Council members called it a crisis budget in this year of a recession and COVID-19. The tax increase went into effect last month.
A group of Nashville residents called 4 Good Government filed a petition, so they could have a referendum on property taxes in Nashville.
Metro’s lawyers argued that the tax rollback referendum is unconstitutional on its face and said it’s in conflict with state law.
The Davidson County Election Commission officially hired a legal team on Tuesday.
On November 3, Chancellor Ellen-Hobbs-Lyle ruled that she would not allow a vote on this petition.
A Nashville judge has ruled not to allow a vote on a referendum to roll back property taxes.
However, Attorney Jim Roberts, who represented 4 Good Government, said on November 11 that they are working on a new petition, but it was not finished, yet.
"We intend to go back and redo it," Roberts said.
Roberts added they are very confident in this next attempt
