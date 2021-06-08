MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A new innovative pet therapy program has been launched at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
The focus of the program lies with a 3-year-old poodle named Maggie who, after completing a year-long training program, is ready for her community service.
Maggie has been welcomed to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford at a blessing ceremony led by hospital chaplain Keith Travis where she will meet and bond with several patients.
Maggie's handler Nancy Wiggs, who is a longtime Murfreesboro resident, said that Maggie's hobbies include bird watching and eating treats. However, it's clear from Maggie's smile that her passion is greeting others.
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford said it is excited to expand the program in the near future. For now, Maggie has her work cut out for her first visit.
