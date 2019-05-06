NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The TSA reports that Nashville International Airport screened a new record-setting number of departing passengers.
Sunday, May 5th will be noted as Nashville International Airport's busiest departures date on record, processing nearly 30,000 outgoing passengers.
29,731 passengers were processed by the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint Sunday at BNA, topping the previous record of 28,550 passengers set on November 12th of 2018.
Along with this reported 14.5 percent increase of passengers, compared to the same day last year, a near-record 17,356 checked bags were processed through security on the 5th of May.
The checked baggage record remains at 17,511 bags processed on December 26th of 2018.
Nashville International Airport Corporate Communications Manager Jared Porter said that the average daily passenger screening at BNA is 20,000 people at the security checkpoints.
