There are more parking spaces opening at Nashville International Airport just in time for the holidays, phase one of the five-year vision to expand the airport.
On Wednesday the grand opening was held for the new parking center at the airport.
The multi-colored building includes six levels with more than 2,000 new parking spaces.
The structure also has parking guidance systems, electric car charging and tire inflation stations.
Mayor David Briley said with more than 6,600 new jobs coming to the area and a new Major League Soccer stadium being built, it’s time for an upgrade.
“BNA is the front door to Nashville. It’s the front door to our region. In my opinion, it’s the front door to our entire state,” said Briley. “Without this facility we would not be seeing the economic growth in our community right now.
The new parking garage officially opens on Thursday. The entire BNA Vision project goes until 2023.
