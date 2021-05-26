GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Parents and children in middle Tennessee are thrilled to see the Gallatin Miracle Park open its doors today. This afternoon was the grand opening for the park that's been in the works for the past three years.
Hundreds of kids, along with their parents, rushed through the gates, ready to enjoy the new Gallatin Miracle Park for the first time.
“This is pretty amazing. It’s been a dream,” Mary Gauerke said.
It's more than five acres of A.D.A compliant fun, with a special ball field, pedal park, and large playground set for an all-inclusive park.
“I’ve met people from all over county and city about what this will mean for their family,” David Brown said.
The Gallatin Miracle Park was created for those with mobility impairments and special needs, but it’s also available for all kids of all ages. “This park is for all. No age limit, no ability limit, it’s for all,” Brown said.
“You go to a typical playground and there is not anything there to really engage with. We had tried to hit every aspect of uniqueness with kids for different abilities,” Mary Gauerke said.
The park was made possible with a $500,000 grant from state of Tennessee, matched by the City of Gallatin, with more help coming from donors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.