NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new 650-acre park in southeast Nashville near Cane Ridge High School will be named Mill Ridge Park, parks officials announced on Thursday.
The park, located in an area historically known as Mill Creek Valley, was dedicated on Thursday by Mayor David Briley, Metro Parks and Antioch citizens.
“Mill Ridge Park establishes a grand-scale park that will be forever preserved for the recreation and enjoyment of the citizens of southeast Nashville,” Briley said in a news release. “It will be through partnerships, on-going investments and the continued support of friends, like the Friends of Mill Ridge Park, that we will make this one of the premiere greenspaces in the city.”
Metro Parks also introduced Friends of Mill Ridge Park, a diverse group of area stakeholders formed to preserve, protect and work collaboratively with the park system to steward development of recreational features, as well as manage a range of recreation, education and conservation programs.
The “Mill Ridge” name was proposed by citizens who participated in public engagement sessions conducted over the past year to generate input for master planning and potential naming options. Numerous area residents suggested that the convergence of Cane Ridge and Mill Creek Valley within the park footprint should be reflected in the eventual name. Public input proved to be a special ingredient that yielded the park’s name as well as shaped a master planning vision that will put the community’s handprints on features as park development matures in the future.
“This is a much-needed and long overdue park for a booming and dynamic area that is similar to those we have in other parts of the county,” said Metro Parks Director Monique Odom in a news release. “I know that the residents in this area will find this a wonderful place to enjoy all the benefits of an outdoor space.”
Mill Ridge will have extensive features that will appeal to the interests of everyone – recreation, culture, health and wellness, family enjoyment, relaxation and social life. Including a regional playground; festival grounds and pavilions; community and botanical gardens; a sports corridor; preserved, naturally managed grasslands, and greenway and trails.
