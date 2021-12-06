NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville's pancake pantry waited 60 years to finally open a new restaurant here. Now, their new breakfast spot opens next Monday in Downtown Nashville.
Since 1961, Pancake Pantry has cornered Nashville’s pancake market on the corner of 21st Avenue in Hillsboro Village.
They’ve promised and delivered secret recipes on the grill that lead to every day-long line of the hungry, stretching outside to the street.
This is what it looked like today at 11 a.m., with temperatures hovering at 45 degrees and a brisque 13 mile per hour wind.
Nashville resident Linda Coe chose to come here on her birthday and treat herself to some pancakes.
“It's the pancake pantry that's why they're very good,” Coe said.
Help is finally on the way. In breakfast terms, they've called in the preserves.
Pancake Pantry will open a new pantry next Monday outside downtown Hyatt.
The final touches inside are designed to serve 800 customers a day in the Hillsboro shop.
"I know why the lines are like this it’s pretty good,” One Pancake Pantry customer said.
If you've never been here, think about it. 60 years, and you still see lines like this, it can't be wrong right.
In a growing city, it's easy to find change every day. It's good to see that something's don't.
