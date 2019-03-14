More and more people are overdosing on opioids. The lucky ones are revived with Narcan.
"There's a huge need, especially in such a big population as Davidson County," said Alex Windings with the group Count It! Lock It! Drop It!
Now, there's a new drug in town called Evzio. It's an auto-injector with a voice.
It tells you step-by-step how to save someone and it only takes seconds.
"A lot of people get a little nervous because it is a needle but think about it like an Epi pen," said Windings.
Soon 200 doses will be distributed in Hamilton and Davidson counties.
"We're hoping that this turns into something more and we can continue to get more of these mini grants," said Windings.
Experts hope having more options will mean saving more lives.
"If we only have one option being Narcan, there's only so much Narcan that they can get out as fast as they can," said Windings.
The group also distributed 15,000 drug lock boxes to people across Tennessee.
The idea is to prevent prescription medications from getting in the hands of those who might be tempted to abuse them.
