NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several groups showed up in support of the launch of Hep Connect Tennessee on Thursday.
The new organization provides awareness and support for Tennesseans who have or want to learn more about hepatitis C.
Hep Connect reports nearly 2.4 million people have hepatitis C in the United States.
State Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, was in attendance as the headline speaker at the event.
The organization said it is combatting two crises, one being opioid and drug use, the second the fight against the rising number of hepatitis C victims in Tennessee.
“The way I look at it, it’s like two storms have come into town, one breath of thunder and lightning and the storm is the increasing number of people who are impacted by hepatitis C,” said Jill Foster. “Right now there are about 70,000 people in Tennessee with a majority of them not even knowing that they have it. In 2017 alone over 1,700 people died from opioid overdoses.”
A total of $11.3 million has been dedicated to Hep Connect in its first year.
