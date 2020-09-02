NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - You can keep your shoes on and leave your driver's license in your pocket. All you need to show are your eyes and hands to get on a plane at BNA, but only you use the new CLEAR screening process.
“Once you are identified as a CLEAR member, you are able to go to the front of the TSA security line, check in with your fingerprints and irises, move past the documentation process and right into the security screening process," BNA spokesperson Kym Gerlock said.
Skipping the lines comes at a price. A CLEAR membership will cost you $15 a month, but BNA says customers are willing to pay to save time.
"We know it’s a popular option with travelers - it’s in North checkpoint which is new, also another way that we’re streamlining check-in processes," Gerlock said. "We know it’s popular, we’ve heard that from people and we’re pleased to offer that.”
A CLEAR membership could save you time at places other than BNA.
“We’re the 35th airport in the country to use this, and there’s also other large venues like Bridgestone Arena and other big stadium types of things," Gerlock said. "I think there are more than 50 such locations in the country helping expedite the process.”
And CLEAR screening is becoming more popular. In 2019, 22 million travelers used the technology to skip traditional security checkpoints.
And travelers who enroll in CLEAR with United Airlines, Delta Airlines or American Express loyalty programs pay a zero or discounted rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.