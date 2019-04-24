NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport is changing and getting bigger, with a plan to re-envision the airport over the next five years. Petitioners who adore BNA's current distinctive carpet pattern, however, are aiming for that to be saved.
A new Change.org petition created last month states that the airport has "communicated a plan to remove the beloved and iconic BNA Carpet as part of their renovations", but says the carpet's "distinct color combination and pattern are essential to the identity and personality that is the Nashville Airport..."
Petitioners are asking the airport to save the carpet and preserve it, whether partially or in whole.
"Nashville is forever growing and changing, but some things are worth keeping and we think this is one of them."
It is true that people who are fans of the Nashville Airport are passionate about the airport's carpet. The carpet has it's own Instagram account and the famous swirling pattern was recently turned into a set of luggage, as well as pairs of socks and shoes.
Whatever your feelings about the airport's famous carpet, you have a chance to make your voice heard in the petition. Over 200 people at the time of this writing have signed the petition out of 500 people. To learn more and sign the petition, click here.
