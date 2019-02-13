The neighborhoods criminals are targeting in Nashville are changing fast. New numbers from Metro Police show you are more likely to be targeted in West Nashville than almost any other part of town.
According to Metro Police statistics, the majority of property crimes were reported in Hermitage, West Nashville, and the downtown area from the beginning of November 2018 through the end of January 2019.
Property crimes include commercial and residential burglary, larceny, and auto theft.
Caitlin Curley says she isn't surprised West Nashville had so many reports of property crimes.
“I know that it has been getting bad out here and I do have friends that have had a couple things stolen from them out here and they’ve been looking to move other places," said Curley.
Mickey Dent is the sous-chef at Firefly Grille in Green Hills, which is located near the mall at the intersection of Bandywood Drive and Abbott Martin Road. That intersection had 37 reported property crimes from November through January.
"We’ve been broken into four times here," Dent said. “We installed cameras, put a security door in. They found a way to get around that.”
When it comes to violent crime, South Nashville, Hermitage and the downtown area were hit the most during the same time period. Violent crime includes homicide, rape, aggravated assault and commercial robbery.
Metro Police say it is difficult to pinpoint exactly why those crimes are happening near certain intersections. Spokesperson Kris Mumford says community engagement is key to help cut back on crime -- the public reporting crimes as they happen and working with police. She says police are going door-to-door in several areas wanting to meet residents and better connect with the community.
The location with the highest number of reported property crimes was Opry Mills Drive and Opryland Drive in Hermitage and the intersection with the most reports of violent crimes was Patricia Drive and Thompson Place in Hermitage.
