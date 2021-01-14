NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking to travel somewhere warmer during the long, winter months, you're in luck.
BNA says Allegiant Air is now offering non-stop travel from Nashville to Key West, Florida and Greensboro, North Carolina.
✈️ WHEELS UP for Key West, Florida, and Greensboro, North Carolina! @Allegiant will begin twice-weekly nonstop service from Nashville to both destinations in June. ➡ BOOK NOW at https://t.co/FDtCi2jKZu. pic.twitter.com/jc3BUxMI9Y— Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) January 12, 2021
The route to Greensboro was announced in 2020 but had to be rescheduled because of the pandemic.
The flights will operate twice a week and BNA says tickets start as low as $39.
You can board a direct flight to both of these cities starting in early June.
