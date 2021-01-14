BNA LOGO 2020

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking to travel somewhere warmer during the long, winter months, you're in luck. 

BNA says Allegiant Air is now offering non-stop travel from Nashville to Key West, Florida and Greensboro, North Carolina. 

The route to Greensboro was announced in 2020 but had to be rescheduled because of the pandemic. 

The flights will operate twice a week and BNA says tickets start as low as $39. 

You can board a direct flight to both of these cities starting in early June. 

