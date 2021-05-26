NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The BBB is warning consumers about a new NES scam that uses a familiar recording most Nashvillians recognize and trust.
Michael Craddock and his wife received a startling phone call Tuesday morning. A representative claiming to be with Nashville Electric Service issued an urgent warning: pay what you owe, or your power will be disconnected within the hour.
“We pay our bills,” Craddock said, “but that still causes you to be anxious when somebody says they’re on their way to disconnect your power and it’s 92 degrees outside.” The Craddocks were directed to call a second number, and when they did, he said a message identical to NES’ automated greeting played back on the other end of the line. “It says ‘press one before billing and payment,’ and when you press it, it works… A live voice comes on to take your credit card number.”
Craddock’s wife was told they owed $688. Meanwhile, he was on NES’ website. “I see that we don’t owe the money, so she says ‘Are you a scam artist?’ He hangs up,” Craddock recalled.
The BBB told News4 this was the first they’ve heard of this particular scam, and it should raise some red flags. The first is the high pressure call to action: a one hour deadline to pay your bill. Then, the notice by telephone; the BBB said NES will always notify you in writing before they turn the power off.
“I’m incensed,” Craddock said. “I work for my living ever day, and they’d be better off if they’d work for their living instead of stealing from people.”
We reached out to NES as well, who offered the following additional warning signs:
- If someone calls threatening to cut off your power if you don’t pay, hang up. This is a scam.
- NES does not provide a toll-free number to call for making a payment.
- Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller.
- If you have doubts about a phone call, email, text or on-site visit, reach out to NES at 615-736-6900 before taking any action.
- If you think you are a victim of a scam, contact the local police.
