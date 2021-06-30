NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new mural in Nashville is raising awareness to teen dating violence. The new art piece titled "Be The Friend" was unveiled Wednesday morning on Charlotte Avenue in Nashville’s Richland Park neighborhood.
The mural is part of an ongoing campaign by the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence to end dating violence in Tennessee.
The "Be The Friend" campaign routinely posts across social media platforms to support bystander intervention strategies to help anyone experiencing dating violence. These posts have made more than 15-million impressions.
“We embraced social media to reach a younger audience and it’s been incredibly successful,” said Kathy Walsh, Executive Director of The Coalition. “We’ve reached millions of young Tennesseans via social media. Now as people take selfies in front of our mural and post to their social pages, we’ll continue to spread our message far and wide that through awareness, empowerment, and education, together we can end dating violence in Tennessee.”
The Coalition warns that dating violence is a significant problem in Tennessee and across the country with 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experiencing violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
