NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Nashville Fraternal Order of Police has funded a new controversial billboard that is displayed outside of the new Metro Nashville Police Department headquarters.
The digital billboard, located on Murfreesboro Road, calls out Mayor David Briley and District Attorney Glenn Funk.
The billboard reads: "The Metro Police Department is always hiring. 108 officers understaffed! Employees are subject to the following working conditions: Mayor Briley's broken promises, District Attorney Funk's political agenda. #DoBetter."
The sign initially had a typo but has since been corrected.
