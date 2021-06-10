NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new campaign gives people incentives for getting vaccinated in Nashville.

The mayor launched the "Shots on Goal” vaccination campaign on Thursday. The goal is "to incentivize" people to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot "so Nashville can reach the goal of herd immunity."

Anyone who receives the vaccine at a pop-up clinic in June will receive a coupon booklet. City will setup five pop-up clinics over the month for vaccines.

Pop-up vaccine clinics in June Saturday, June 12th at Von Elrod’s before Nashville Sounds game 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 19th at Plaza Mariachi. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, June 20th at Tennessee Brew Works: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 26th at Nissan Stadium before/during Nashville SC match: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27th at 12 South Taproom 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Currently, the mayor's office said 48 percent of Nashvillians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Twenty local businesses and Nashville Soccer Club will be part of the campaign, which was created in partnership with Mayor Cooper’s Hospitality Advisory Committee, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., and HospitalityTN.