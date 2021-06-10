Shots on Goal Social Campaign

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new campaign gives people incentives for getting vaccinated in Nashville.

The mayor launched the "Shots on Goal” vaccination campaign on Thursday. The goal is "to incentivize" people to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot "so Nashville can reach the goal of herd immunity." 

Anyone who receives the vaccine at a pop-up clinic in June will receive a coupon booklet. City will setup five pop-up clinics over the month for vaccines. 

Currently, the mayor's office said 48 percent of Nashvillians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Twenty local businesses and Nashville Soccer Club will be part of the campaign, which was created in partnership with Mayor Cooper’s Hospitality Advisory Committee, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., and HospitalityTN.

 

