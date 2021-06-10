NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new campaign gives people incentives for getting vaccinated in Nashville.
The mayor launched the "Shots on Goal” vaccination campaign on Thursday. The goal is "to incentivize" people to receive COVID-19 vaccine shot "so Nashville can reach the goal of herd immunity."
Anyone who receives the vaccine at a pop-up clinic in June will receive a coupon booklet. City will setup five pop-up clinics over the month for vaccines.
Pop-up vaccine clinics in June Saturday, June 12th at Von Elrod’s before Nashville Sounds game 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19th at Plaza Mariachi. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, June 20th at Tennessee Brew Works: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26th at Nissan Stadium before/during Nashville SC match: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27th at 12 South Taproom 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Currently, the mayor's office said 48 percent of Nashvillians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Twenty local businesses and Nashville Soccer Club will be part of the campaign, which was created in partnership with Mayor Cooper’s Hospitality Advisory Committee, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., and HospitalityTN.
Deals in the Coupon Booklet One free Bavarian pretzel at Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen $5 in value to spend at Barista Parlor One free slice of cake at the Café at Thistle Farms QR code for a discounted ticket to a Nashville Soccer Club match in June or July $5 in free play at Tito’s Playland at Plaza Mariachi One free Nashville Style Sandwich at Edley’s Bar-B-Que One free workout class at one of the following gyms: 80/20 Fitness, Booth Camp, QNTM Fit Life $10 in value to spend at either 8th & Roast or Gram’s Coffee One free beer at one of the following: Tennessee Brew Works, The Listening Room Café, Rudy’s Jazz Room, Third Coast Comedy Club One free beer at one of the following: Fleet Street Pub, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Sinema
