NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lady Antebellum, Clint Black, Mac McAnally will be inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame with stars during an induction ceremony on October 22.
The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. in Music City Walk of Fame Park. Chet Atkins and DeFord Bailey will also be honored with Walk of Fame Stars posthumously.
“This class of inductees truly represents the diversity and heritage of the Music City brand,” Mayor John Cooper said. “I’m glad to see greats like DeFord Bailey and Chet Atkins are being recognized and that the Music City Walk of Fame is inducting the extraordinary talents of Mac McAnally, Clint Black and Lady Antebellum. This wonderful park — a place that both visitors and Nashvillians can enjoy — represents the best of Music City.”
They will receive the 85th, 86th, 87th, 88th and 89th stars on the Music City Walk of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their significant contributions to preserving the musical heritage of Nashville and for contributing to the world through song or other industry collaboration.
Lady Antebellum is known for their nine-time platinum hit "Need You Now" as well as for being "Vocal Group of the Year" three years in a row, seven-time GRAMMY winners, and winner of multiple other awards. GRAMMY winner Black is known for many hits in the 1990s and for having 22 number one singles. McAnally has written number 1 hits for artists including Kenny Chesney, Alabama, and Shenandoah. Atkins, a multi-GRAMMY winner is credited for ushering in the "Nashville Sound" and was a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Bailey was the first African American member of the Grand Ole Opry and was known for his harmonica skills, performing for the Opry from 1926 until 1941.
