NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A museum working with Great Smoky Mountains National Park hopes to preserve and tell the stories of the indigenous people who lived there.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park sits on the traditional lands of the original inhabitants, the Tsalagi, more commonly known as the Cherokee Indians. In honor of #NativeAmericanHeritageMonth we honor all 573 sovereign tribal nations.— GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) November 2, 2020
NPS photo of HQ area circa 1920 pic.twitter.com/zO64CSpJTM
Part of the Cherokee tribe is still there and museum officials want visitors to recognize that.
The museum is located on the North Carolina side of the Smokies in the town of Cherokee.
For more information on the museum, click here.
