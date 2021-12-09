MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A new $350-million sports complex is coming to Murfreesboro. It’s expected to bring 1,000 new jobs and 3-million visitors a year to the city. The plan is for Legacy Sports Tennessee to go on a piece of farmland off Northwest Broad Street near the I-840 interchange.
“This will be one of the largest athletic parks in the world,” says Chad Miller, CEO of Legacy Sports, at the announcement of the complex Thursday afternoon.
The new complex sounds sweet. It has a whole list of amenities for: soccer, football, lacrosse, baseball, softball, pickleball, and volleyball. However, for one person it’s bittersweet.
“Anyone who deals with land in Murfreesboro knows it’s pretty hard to find 250 vacant acres,” says Murfreesboro Mayor, Shane McFarland. “For many years, many of us have driven up and down Broad Street and seen the Hord farm that is at the 840 interchange.”
The Hord Farm isn’t only a farm, it’s a piece of history for Betty Hord. The farm belonged to her late husband.
“He died in 2020,” she says. “He got in really poor health in 2018 and he was not able to take care of the cattle anymore.”
From one family to another, Hord says it’s time to put some of the land to better use.
“This is much more than just a park for us, this is a family business,” says Miller. “And I don’t think anyone understands family as much as the Hord family does.”
A family giving the city a new beginning.
“I think Tommy would be very pleased,” says Hord. “He did not want condominiums, he did not want houses, he did not want it covered up. He wanted open spaces and I think this would make him very very happy. I think he’s smiling down on us right now.”
This will be Legacy Sports second location. The first is set to open in Arizona in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.