There's a new, highly visible project designed to raise awareness about an issue that's rarely talked about.
There's a new mural in the Hillsboro Village designed by Murals & More in collaboration with Ready Nest Counseling.
It shows women at different stages of motherhood: pregnancy, post partum, infertility and loss, because the truth is, it's not always picture perfect.
"When our expectations don't meet the reality, we feel alone. And when we feel alone, we feel shame. And when we feel shame, we hide our story," said Emily Pardy, the founder and CEO of Ready Nest Counselling.
Pardy hears from women and mothers who are suffering in silence every day.
"This mural is here to represent: you are not alone and you have an absolutely a necessary voice that needs to be heard," said Pardy.
It's a message, that's already resonating.
"I think women will walk by and say, 'look, that's me,'" said Nashville mother Kay Nicholas. "I think we're afraid to say things because we think we're the only one. I think it's time that we look at each other as sisters and discuss our depressions, our anxieties, all of us together, because we're all in the same boat."
The hope is that people will take pictures in front of the mural and share them on social media using #maternalmentalhealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.