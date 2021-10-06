WHITEHOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Something scary is stirring in the woods up in Sumner County. What they are doing is making a movie, it’s a hit of miss gamble 40 miles North of Nashville.
The movie’s director Chris Hollow says, “This is just a lot of fun for everyone, but of course we want people to see it, and that only happens if we make a good movie."
If you wonder what the movie, “The Legend of Lake Hollow” is about, think woods, water and horror. One of the film’s stars is Belmont Graduate and actor Austin Copps, he just gets excited to hear those words “And Action!"
“It just reminds you that this is real, but it’s so much fun and exactly what I want to be doing," Copps said Now it's previews and re-views that decide what's next, thumbs up or down determine if it makes it to a theater near you.
