MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police said its new license plate camera system helped catch a man inside a stolen car.
Police said John Lyu was arrested after police got an alert about a stolen car from the camera at the intersection of Lebanon Road and North Greenhill Road. Police said Lyu stole the car from Collegedale, TN, near Chattanooga.
Lyu is facing auto theft charges.
