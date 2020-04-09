We are getting a clearer picture of when the need for hospital beds will peak in Tennessee - and how many beds the state will need, given a variety of different scenarios.
Modeling done specifically for Nashville and the state of Tennessee shows promising numbers - but the caveat is that social distancing must continue.
Vanderbilt and HCA experts have been crunching data to predict what will happen in Nashville and the state.
Dr. John Graves of Vanderbilt University gave a presentation of the key aspects of his findings during a Thursday news conference held by Mayor John Cooper.
South Korea implemented social distancing and other measures, Graves said, and it worked. His analysis showed that because Nashvillians are staying home, it's working so far here.
"Tennessee is starting to remove itself from that initial trajectory," Graves said.
What happens next?
If we continue social distancing through May, Graves said, the first wave of the epidemic peaks in mid-May. Tennessee would need between 2,000 and 3,000 hospital beds statewide, Graves said, and published numbers show Tennessee now has about 7800 beds.
If Tennessee maintains the status quo, the epidemic peaks in June and the hospital system is stressed to capacity. So what exactly is the status quo?
According to Dr Graves, it assumes that every infected person infects 1.4 other people. It's important, he said, to decrease that number below a one-to-one ratio.
"If we don't continue on the trendline we've been recently, and stall out at that 1.4 for the transmission number, then the number of occupied beds in the state would get closer to 5,000," Graves said.
Grave's research presented a third scenario with more dire consequences. He concluded that lifting the social distancing scenario would overwhelm hospital capacity in mid-May if done prematurely and without widespread testing and contact tracing in place.
Are we testing enough now?
"The short answer would be no. Our model has to assume that only a fraction of the people who have been infected have been tested, and we have seen some delays and stalls in testing over the last month or so. So, we have not seen enough testing to relax social distancing," Graves said.
