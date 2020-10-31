NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As many school districts try to get students back into the classroom, a new survey shows Metro teachers overwhelmingly feel unsafe in the classroom.
This week, Metro Nashville Education Association surveyed more than 600 educators at 84 different schools throughout the city.
Here's what they found:
- 75 percent of teachers want the district to turn to 100 percent virtual learning.
- 2 percent, 13 educators total, want the school district to go back to 100 percent in person learning.
Here's what they found when asked if educators felt safe,
- 60 percent said they had concerns with the safety measures in place
- 30 percent of educators feel 100 percent safe in the classroom right now
Right now, the MNEA is advocating for classes to return to online only.
"The teachers union has repeatedly insisted that pitting staff health and safety against students’ needs is a false choice and that the district needs to do more for both," MNEA said in a statement on Friday.
Eighty-five percent surveyed said they agreed with that position.
“Obviously this is deeply concerning,” President of MNEA Amanda Kail said in a statement on Friday. “We have heard from so many people, like School Board Representative Fran Bush that teachers want in-person classes. But it turns out if you actually ask MNPS employees, you get the opposite answer. It is clear from the data that MNPS educators do not feel it is safe for them or their students to be in schools at this time.”
MNEA said they are hoping their survey "help leaders make informed decisions about whether or not to close school buildings."
“We felt it was extremely important to hear directly from the educators who are actually in classrooms right now. For as much discussion as keeping school buildings open has caused, educators’ voices have been conspicuously missing. MNEA has been accused of misrepresenting teachers, but we have the data to prove otherwise. And we greatly fear the negative consequences of continuing to demonize educators for demanding their health and safety be protected. Pitting staff safety against students’ needs is a no-win situation.”
