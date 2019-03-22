Nashville's new professional soccer club won't play at the Fairgrounds until 2022, a year later than first announced. The delay means demolition at the Fairgrounds will probably start later than first thought, giving the flea market a few more months at its current location.
The Tennessee State Fair may also be held at the fairgrounds in September after all.
At the flea market, some vendors told News4 they are happy to be possibly staying at the Fairgrounds’ hilltop location through the summer.
"For us, actually I think it's good," said Tanya Jackson, a vendor whose family has a booth at the flea market.
Before the timeline changed, the flea market was expected to move to into the new expo center for the August flea market. The expo center buildings aren’t finished yet.
Lonnie Layhew, a shopper who was looking for vintage albums Friday, likes soccer but also likes the current location of the flea market on the top of the hill.
"It's got a whole lot of history right here. Everybody knows it and loves it where it's at," Layhew said.
Fairgrounds spokesperson Holly McCall told News4 that demolition of what's at the Fairgrounds now might not start until sometime in the fall, probably after the September state fair ends.
Nashville Soccer Club announced Thursday it would not try to hold games at the new Fairgrounds stadium until March 2022. The delay would allow them to get the facility built by the end of 2021 and have time for test it out.
Ian Ayers, the club’s CEO Ian Ayers, told the Nashville Sports Authority they are still working out the design of the stadium and they didn’t want to try to rush getting a new stadium ready.
The team said it took the original ideas and concepts and is working with architects and their construction partners.
Ayers said because the design isn’t finished yet, the price tag could change.
"We're not done on design, so we don't know completely what that number looks like," Ayers said.
Metro Council approved $225 million in bonds for this project. If the cost goes up, the team reiterated that it covers the balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.