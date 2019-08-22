NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new proposed MLS soccer stadium at the Nashville Fairgrounds will now cost $70 million more than originally thought, according to the Nashville Soccer Club.

In a Sports Authority meeting Thursday morning, Ian Ayer with Nashville SC said the stadium will cost $325-345 million. The team is expected to cover the extra cost of the stadium. Ayer said the MLS stadium was redesigned for a better fan experience than the original plan called for.

Delays in the construction have also increased the cost. Nashville's Sports Authority authorized an extra $300,000 to pay for design work and is paying for the design work out of arena funds for now because bonds for the project have not been issued yet.

With today's increase, the arena fund has fronted a total of $675,000 for the project design work. The fund has a balance of $4 million.

Board member Margaret Behm wants the Sports Authority to pursue bringing women's pro teams to Nashville, especially soccer, since the new MLS stadium would only have 17 home games a year.

