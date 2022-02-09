NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are working to address road rage incidents, specifically on Interstate 24, by creating a new initiative.

This initiative comes after recent incidents where drivers were shot at on the interstate without any indication of a motive.

A man claimed an erratic driver pulled a gun and riddled his car with bullets in one instance. The dash camera caught the incident.

On Jan. 30, a mother and her two daughters drove from Antioch to Murfreesboro when a car pulled alongside and shot the mother in the stomach. In addition, at least one bullet struck one of the daughters in hand.

“All I see is gunfire coming directly towards us. And I immediately said to my kids, ‘they’re shooting at us,’” Ashley Evans remembered. “And I look at my daughter, who was to my right in the passenger seat. And her hands was covered in blood.”

Metro Police said four officers would be watching I-24 as part of their Aggressive Driving Unit. Two officers, each shift, will patrol from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, as a preliminary response to address road rage and aggressive drivers from county line to county line.

Metro Police said they are working with other precincts along the I-24 corridor to develop a more established response plan.