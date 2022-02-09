NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are working to address road rage incidents, specifically on Interstate 24, by creating a new initiative.
This initiative comes after recent incidents where drivers were shot at on the interstate without any indication of a motive.
A man claimed an erratic driver pulled a gun and riddled his car with bullets in one instance. The dash camera caught the incident.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver who says someone fired four shots at him in an apparent fit of road rage on I-24 Tuesday night has the bullet hole…
On Jan. 30, a mother and her two daughters drove from Antioch to Murfreesboro when a car pulled alongside and shot the mother in the stomach. In addition, at least one bullet struck one of the daughters in hand.
“All I see is gunfire coming directly towards us. And I immediately said to my kids, ‘they’re shooting at us,’” Ashley Evans remembered. “And I look at my daughter, who was to my right in the passenger seat. And her hands was covered in blood.”
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are trying to find the driver who shot at a mother and her daughters along Interstate 24 this weekend.
Metro Police said four officers would be watching I-24 as part of their Aggressive Driving Unit. Two officers, each shift, will patrol from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, as a preliminary response to address road rage and aggressive drivers from county line to county line.
Metro Police said they are working with other precincts along the I-24 corridor to develop a more established response plan.
In response to the several highway shootings over the past few weeks, Metro Nashville Police announced Tuesday the creation of a new patrol unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.