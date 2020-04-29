NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the pandemic creating a burden on many wallets, rent may be extremely hard to pay.
One Metro Councilmember’s bill that recently passed could help relieve some of the stress.
"With all of the growth in Nashville, I think a large part of the sentiment of every day residents has been that profits are more important than people--and so this bill puts people over profits,” Councilwoman Kyonzte Toombs said.
That was the primary reason District 2 Councilwoman Kyonzte Toombs made it her mission to help tenants.
"We can't prevent rental increases--no one is trying to do that but this helps people get their affairs in order to give them adequate notice so that they can either stay where they are find somewhere else to live and have enough time to make those decisions,” Councilwoman Toombs said.
Last week, Metro Council passed Bill 2020 149, which requires Landlords to give a 90 day notice of an increase in rent. The bill does have some restrictions.
“So if you already have in your rental agreement, at least a 60 day notice, the law actually doesn't apply to you,” Councilwoman Toombs said.
Toombs also says it doesn’t prevent landlords from increasing your rent, it just gives tenants more time to adjust to increases they may face. With the pandemic and economic crisis hitting our nation, Councilwoman Toombs says this bill is needed now more than ever.
"You're going to have situations where a landlords will need to increase the rent cause a lot of folks are losing a lot of money right now and so, but those families also need to be protected cause a lot of folks are not working. And so if there's going to be a rental increase...which again, you own properties, it's your right to increase the rent...it's just families need to have time to adjust to that."
The bill only affects residential properties, not commercial. It also only applies to Davidson County residents.
"So there is a state/landlord tenant act which applies to all counties that have I believe over 75,000 residents. Which of course Davidson County would be one such county. So it doesn't apply to every county in Tennessee, cause every county doesn't fit the criteria. And there's no provision in the landlord tenant act that addresses notice for rental increases. So this is a particular situation where there is no state law that dictates what type of notice tenants are allowed to have if there's a rental increase. So that's why this particular ordinance is appropriate,” Councilwoman Toombs said.
Toombs says before it was passed she listened to both tenants and landlords. The Bill goes into effect July 1st.
