NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Football season is in full swing, which means there’s new game day food for fans to enjoy.
Nissan Stadium is offering several new food and drink items.
Debbie Boucher is the head chef for Legends Hospitality.
She said she and her team start working on a new menu at the start of the year.
“We start building different items and we’ll taste test it this way until we finally get the exact way we want to represent our town and that way and our local food that’s here", said Chef Debbie.
Boucher said it’s all about creating menu items that have a Nashville twist.
Nissan is now offering a hot chicken waffle that has a local pepper spice.
“There’s has just got enough of a kick to where we did the sweet waffle with a little extra syrup on it. We breaded the chicken in the flour and then fried it and then added pepper spice to it. It just has that first sweet salty thing that everybody’s going for", said Chef Debbie.
The menu also has a nod for quarterback Marcus Mariota, the 'Number 8 burger.'
“It’s our fresh burger from Creekstone Farms and we hand cut fresh pineapple for that and it gets bacon and a citrus BBQ sauce to tie it all together", said Chef Debbie.
If you would like a healthy option the stadium offers several choices of salad and wraps.
“The grilled items and the standard fair items, they just don’t fit everybody’s pallet and we want to take care of all the guests who come here,"said Brian Smith, District Manager for Legends Hospitality.
There is also 65 different cider and beer selections.
More than a dozen are local.
“We have many seltzers, many craft beers, many ciders. We run the whole gamut of a large beverage spectrum at Nissan stadium," said Smith.
The new menu launches on Sunday at Nissan Stadium when the Titans take on the Colts.
