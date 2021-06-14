NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Today, a new mask policy goes into effect for Metro School's Promising Scholars program.
The protocol will allow students and staff to remove their mask outdoors and while socially distancing in classrooms.
When socially distancing isn't possible, students will have to keep their masks on. This includes whenever they're entering buildings, school buses, and large gatherings.
"We have a few exemptions. We have exemptions for religion and also medical reasons why students should be in masks. But it's just time for our kids to breathe," Fran Bush, a Nashville school board member, said.
"They can talk to their friends without masks, which will be good because they can see not just the smile in their eyes, but the smiles on their faces. They will be able to share," Deirtra Bledsoe, a Haywood Elementary teacher, said.
As of right now, most students can't get vaccinated. If and when that does happen, it could change the school guidelines again.
